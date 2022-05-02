Truck in wrong lane strikes, critically injures traffic control worker on SR-201 in Magna

MAGNA, Utah, May 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A male road worker was struck and critically injured Monday morning when a Ford Ranger truck traveling east crossed into the westbound lanes.

The accident happened at State Route 201 and 7200 West, Sgt. Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily. Roads are closed to traffic, and will be until at least 11 a.m., Roden said. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes. For traffic updates, visit the UDOT traffic map here.

The male driver reportedly lost control of the truck while attempting to brake due to stopped traffic ahead. The man struck was placing traffic control cones for the safety of a work crew.

The pickup truck driver is cooperating with investigators, Roden said.

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as details are released.