Gov.-elect Spencer Cox, others to take oath of office Jan. 4 in Ivins, host food drive

IVINS, Utah, Dec. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Inaugural Commission announced Saturday that Gov.-elect Spencer Cox and several other top officials will take the oath of office Jan. 4 at Tuacahn Center for the Arts, in Ivins.

Those to be sworn in at the Washington County venue, besides Cox, include Lt. Gov.-elect Deidre M. Henderson, Treasurer David C. Damschen, Auditor John Dougall and Attorney General Sean D. Reyes.

The event will include inaugural addresses from Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson, musical performances and a 19-gun salute and flyover by the Utah National Guard.

The Utah Inaugural Commission has launched a website for members of the public who want to request free tickets, to be awarded randomly, as space permits, to those who register by 5 p.m. Dec. 16.

The site also contains information about how the public can learn more about the inauguration, and participate in the One Utah food drive.

“The Utah Inaugural Commission and governor-elect are working closely with state health officials to monitor the spread of the coronavirus and will adjust inaugural plans as needed,” a statement issued by Cox’s office says. “The ceremony will be held in an outdoor venue and guests in attendance will be physically distanced. Attendance will be restricted to 25% or less of the venue’s capacity.”

The inaugural event will be streamed live on the state’s website, www.utah.gov, and by PBS Utah. Other news media will share the feed.

Prior to Inauguration Day, the commission will host several inaugural events, if health and safety allows, the statement says. More details will be released prior to the following events:

Saturday, Jan. 2 — A Day of Service: Gov.-elect Cox and Lt. Gov.-elect Henderson kicked off the One Utah statewide food drive on Dec. 4, which begins a monthlong call for donations of time, money and goods to help those in need, culminating in an in-person food drive event on Jan. 2.

Sunday, Jan. 3 — A Day of Prayer: Gov.-elect Cox and Lt. Gov.-elect Henderson will attend several faith services in the St. George area.

Monday, Jan. 4 — Inauguration Day: Gov.-elect Cox, Lt. Gov.-elect Henderson and other statewide elected officials will be sworn in. Following the ceremony, Cox and Henderson will caravan through Fairview, Fillmore and Spanish Fork on their way back to Salt Lake City.