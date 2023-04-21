Gov. Spencer Cox undergoes medical procedure, orders creation of plan to protect Utahns’ personal data

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox issued an executive order Friday directing state officials to create a plan to protect Utahns’ personal information.

The governor’s order calls for an assessment of the state’s practices for collecting, storing and protecting Utah residents’ personal information. It also directs the state’s chief privacy officer to create a privacy plan to present to the governor’s office by Aug. 1.

“From getting a driver license to registering to vote to opening a business, state government requires the disclosure of personal information for almost all of the services it provides,” Cox said in a news release. “This is a sacred trust, and we want to make sure that every state agency has a set of policies and procedures that will protect the privacy of all Utahns.”

Coincidentally, the governor’s action came shortly after Cox shared some personal health information on social media.

A news release from the governor’s office earlier Friday announced Cox was undergoing a morning medical procedure that would require sedation or anesthesia.

“As a result, he is issuing a declaration of temporary disability and designating Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson to assume the duties and powers of governor while he is incapacitated,” the release states.

Cox resumed his powers and duties as governor less than two hours later. He also shared more information about the procedure on his personal Twitter account.

“Good reminder that if you are 45 or older you should schedule a colonoscopy. It’s an important way to catch cancer or other issues early. I’m happy to report a clean bill of health,” he tweeted.

Cox later added: “The procedure is simple and painless. (Although the prep is a little more involved),” with GIFs that included the “Saturday Night Live” sketch for Colon Blow cereal.

The state Legislature created a chief privacy officer position in the Utah Department of Government Operations to oversee the collection, storage and protection of personal information at state agencies.