U.S. Soccer legend Amy Rodriguez returns to Utah Royals FC as head coach

SANDY, Utah, April 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Royals FC is bringing back U.S. women’s soccer legend Amy Rodriguez to coach the team’s return to the National Women’s Soccer League in 2024.

Rodriguez, a World Cup champion, Olympic gold medalist and two-time NWSL champion, was hired as head coach Thursday by the team she played for from 2018 to 2020.

It’s the first head coaching job for Rodriguez, 36, who becomes the first American NWSL player to later serve as head coach in the league.

“Returning to Utah is a dream I never knew I had, and it is with the utmost humility that I step into this role as your club’s head coach,” she said. “My time with the Royals is among the greatest years of my professional career.

“The Utah community fully embraced my family and made this state feel like home for not just myself, but my husband and kids as well. We were devastated to leave and I left feeling like there was still unfinished business on the table. I cannot put into words just how excited I am to get to work and bring Royalty back to this community.”

Utah Royals FC played three seasons in the NWSL from 2018 to 2020 before the club was sold and relocated to become the Kansas City Current. When selling the team, URFC ownership retained the option to bring back the club.

In March, the NWSL announced the club’s return as an expansion team headed by Real Salt Lake co-owners David Blitzer and Ryan Smith. The revived URFC will begin play in 2024, NWSL officials said.

“Empowering women both on and off the field has been an underlying driving force throughout the journey of our ‘Return of Royalty,'” Utah Royals FC President Michelle Hynick said. “The hiring of head coach Amy Rodriguez embodies this Utah Royals’ mission to advance women’s careers in our Utah community and beyond. Amy’s commitment to excellence, winning, community and family aligns with our Utah Royals’ creed, and we are honored to have her at the helm to lead us into the next era.”

Rodriguez was the club’s caption during the first iteration of Utah Royals FC, scoring 15 goals in 51 games over three seasons. She won back-to-back NWSL championships with FC Kansas City in 2014 and 2015. She also spent time with the North Carolina Courage, OL Reign and Kansas City Current during her NWSL career.

Rodriguez also had a successful international career with the U.S. Women’s National Team, winning gold medals with Team USA at the Olympics in 2008 and 2012, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2015. She recorded 30 goals and 19 assists in 132 games for the U.S. during her 13-year career.

The Orange County, California, native retired from the NWSL after the 2021 season and spent 2022 as an assistant coach at the University of Southern California, her alma mater.

Rodriguez played at USC from 2005 to 2008, leading the Trojans to their first NCAA women’s soccer championship in 2007. She finished her career with 31 goals and 17 assists.