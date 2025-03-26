Grade school kids OK after their loaded bus hit pickup in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah, March 25, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Tooele City police issued a news release Tuesday about a packed school bus, returning from a zoo field trip, that ran into the back of a pickup truck that had stopped to let a pedestrian pass.

The incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. near 725 N. Main St. Both vehicles were southbound, with the truck in front of the school bus.

A white Ford F-150 “stopped in the traffic lane due to a pedestrian crossing Main Street,” the news release says. “The school bus ran into the back of the F-150. Pieces of metal that had been in the back of the F-150 made contact with the front windshield of the school bus.

“The school bus driver was not injured from the debris that hit the bus windshield.”

The school bus had 54 elementary-aged children and 16 adults on it at the time of the accident, the release says. Two students were evaluated by medical personnel and were released from the scene.

The driver of the F-150, a 46-year-old male from West Valley City, was transported to a local area hospital by ambulance, in stable condition. The driver of the school bus was cited at the scene for following too close.