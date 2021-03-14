Grand County EMS rescues climber trapped on rock ledge

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Grand County EMS crews, with a borrowed ladder from Moab Valley Fire, were able to rescue someone stuck on a rock ledge on Friday, March 12, 2021. Photo: Grand County EMS

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, March 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Grand County EMS rescued a climber trapped about 40 feet off the ground Friday night after it was called in to help Grand County Search and Rescue to help the person, who was stuck on a rock ledge.

“SAR soon determined that the safest way to rescue the individual was to use a large extension ladder,” says a Facebook post by Grand County EMS.

“Moab Valley Fire was called and five firefighters hiked in a 35-foot extension ladder. The patient was safely brought down after being stuck for two hours.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here