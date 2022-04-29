Grand County Sheriff’s Office searching for man missing at least 3 weeks

MOAB, Utah, April 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who has been missing for nearly a month.

Family members say Jamey Holyoak has not been seen for about three to four weeks, the sheriff’s office stated Thursday on its Facebook page.

Holyoak is known to frequent the Moab and La Sal areas in Utah, and Naturita, Colorado, the post states.

“Jamey does not have a vehicle that we are aware of, and he frequently rides a bicycle,” the post continues. “Any help is appreciated.”

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about Holyoak’s whereabouts to call 435-259-8115.