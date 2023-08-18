Grand County specifically, southern Utah in general, brace for flash flooding

MOAB, Utah, Aug. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials Thursday night were warning residents about flash flooding in Grand County.

Multiple agencies at 6 p.m. almost simultaneously noted the National Weather Service had issued a flash flood warning earlier in the day, particularly for Moab City.

“ATTENTION: Flooding is expected along the Mill Creek Parkway trail system in Moab. Please avoid the parkway and stay away from creek banks,” Moab City said in a note added to its social media flash flood warning icon. The icon was shared by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, the Moab Police Department and the Moab Valley Fire Department.

By 8:30 p.m. the National Weather Service ( weather.gov/slc ) appeared to have downgraded the warning to threat status, while noting rainy conditions were expected from Thursday through the weekend throughout southern Utah, making flooding a possibility in slot canyons, dry washes and areas with burn scars.