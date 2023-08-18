Woman wounded in Salt Lake City shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are investigating what they believe to be a domestic violence related shooting on the city’s near west side.

The incident was first reported Friday about 12:25 a.m. when SLC 911 operators “received a call of a possible shooting” near 600 West South Temple, according to a statement by the SLCPD PR Unit.

When first responders arrived, bystanders provided a description of a suspect’s car which police say they encountered driving recklessly a short while later near 400 S. 900 West.

Police followed it to the vicinity of 3400 S. State St. where officers “found a woman inside the car with a gunshot wound,” the SLCPD PR Unit statement said.

Police said a suspect was taken into custody, while the wounded woman was transported to the hospital with what was described as a “non-life threatening injury.”

The SLCPD PR statement said the suspect and victim are “known to reach other,” but released no other information.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as details become available.