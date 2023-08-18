Police: 14-year-old suspect arrested in West Valley City park stabbing death

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Aug. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a 14-year-old for the stabbing death of 24-year-old man found Thursday morning at a West Valley City park.

Officers responded to Scottsdale Park at 3755 W. 3100 South at 5:45 a.m., where they found the victim already dead, according to West Valley City police.

About 12 hours later, around 6 p.m., Thursday, police said a 14-year-old was taken into custody and booked into juvenile detention in connection with the deadly stabbing.

“Investigators believe an argument between the victim and the suspect, who was at the park with multiple other people, resulted in an altercation during which the victim was stabbed,” WVCPD stated on social media.

No other information about the teen suspect or the victim was immediately released.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.