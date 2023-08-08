Grand County teacher arrested after student, 12, says he ‘smacked her on the butt’

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Grand County Sheriff’s Office arrested a teacher and art coach after a 12-year-old girl told officials the man “smacked her on the ‘butt'” at her house when her parents were not home.

Robert Bruce Hucko, 70, was arrested Saturday for investigation of sexual battery, a second-degree felony.

The girl was interviewed at the Moab Children’s Justice Center, and was accompanied by her father. She said Hucko “came into the home and remained there after he knew no adults were in the home,” Hucko’s affidavit says.

“While in the home Hucko, looked through an art book with the children. After a time, the victim offered to show Hucko the family art room. While walking back to the art room, the victim states that she was in front of Hucko and that he smacked her on the ‘butt.'”

Asked if Hucko had made her feel uncomfortable at any other time, “she detailed him rubbing her shoulders as she was working on a project while at school.”

Hucko’s bail was set at $25,000. He is no longer listed among Grand County Jail inmates.

Sexual battery is a class A misdemeanor, the affidavit said, “but it is enhanced because of the age of the victim (12), and the fact that Hucko was in a position of special trust as her teacher, this charge qualifies as 2nd degree felony.”