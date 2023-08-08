Utah State picks Big Ten administrator Diana Sabau as new athletic director

LOGAN, Utah, Aug. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Big Ten Conference deputy commissioner Diana Sabau has been hired as the new director of athletics at Utah State University.

Sabau, who also served as chief sports officer for the Big Ten, begins her new role at Utah State on Aug. 21, university officials announced Monday.

“I am energized to serve our Aggie student-athletes, coaches, staff, university, alumni, donors and the Logan community,” Sabau said in a news release. “We will compete for championships with integrity and we will build on the current momentum of Utah State Athletics.”

Sabau replaces John Hartwell, who resigned in October 2022 to be closer to family in Arkansas. Jerry Bovee, USU’s deputy athletic director, has been serving as interim AD.

“I’m thrilled Diana will join the Aggie family at the helm of USU Athletics,” USU President Elizabeth Cantwell said in a news release announcing the hiring. “She is perfect for this moment and for elevating Aggie Athletics to the next level.”

As the Big Ten’s deputy commissioner and chief sports officer, Sabau oversaw the administration of all 28 of the conference’s sponsored sports. She previously spent four years as senior deputy athletics director at Ohio State University, where she served as sport administrator for football, women’s ice hockey, and the co-ed rifle and pistol programs.

“From understanding campus culture to conference realignment to what it takes to win, Diana is a skilled and experienced professional, and I feel very lucky that we have been able to recruit her,” Cantwell said.

Mountain West Conference Commissioner Gloria Nevarez called the announcement “a teriffic hire for USU and the Mountain West.”

“She is an outstanding communicator, innovator, team player and above all else the consummate servant leader,” Nevarez said.

Sabau has a master’s in sports administration from Ohio University, a bachelor’s degree from St. Bonaventure University, and she attended Oxford University, Somerville College, university officials said. She and her husband, Jamie, have two children.

Sabau is expected to be introduced at Utah State at news conference later this week.