Granite Park Jr. High staffer arrested after alleged sexual acts with juvenile student

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A staff member at Granite Park Junior High has been arrested after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old student at the school.

Kimberly J. Cruz Romero, 29, was arrested Tuesday afternoon. Her probable cause statement says she admitted she became pregnant after the relationship started, but miscarried.

Cruz Romero has been charged on suspicion of:

Rape of a child, a first-degree felony

Forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony

Two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a third-degree felony

Speeding, an infraction

Cruz was an attendance taker at the school, charging documents say.

“It was reported by the victim he and Kimberly Cruz Romero had sexual intercourse on several occasions,” says a statement filed by a Granite School District Police officer.

“I located photos and a video that is believed to be the suspect and victim engaged in sexual acts. It was reported Kimberly became pregnant with the victim’s child. I located a text message that supports that allegation from Kimberly’s register phone number to the victim’s phone.”

Cruz has ties to Mexico, and “when Kimberly was being taken into custody, she informed me she had recently had surgery for a miscarriage. The procedure is believed to have taken place about a week ago in Mexico.”

The juvenile victim was interviewed on Dec. 19.

“He disclosed he had sexual intercourse with Kimberly on several occasions,” the charging document says.

The boy reported having sex with the suspect in her vehicle, once being prior to him turning 14. He also said the two had sex in her office at school, and at a hotel.

“The victim reported being threatened by gang members of the gang Kimberly is a member of for wanting to end the relationship with Kimberly.”

District response

The Granite School District shared its response with Gephardt Daily.

“Granite School District was recently notified regarding some disturbing information from the Granite Police Department, wherein a part-time hourly employee (attendance tracker), Kimberly Cruz Romero, was arrested on some very serious charges involving an inappropriate relationship with a student at Granite Park Junior High.

“We are still gathering information on this matter, but Romero has been terminated as a result of these charges. Romero has only been employed with the district and Granite Park since the start of this current school year.

“Student safety is our primary concern, and we take these charges very seriously. There is currently no indication from Granite Police that any other students were involved.”

Cruz Romero, who is considered a possible flight risk, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail, where she is being held without bail.