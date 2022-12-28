Ogden man dead after shooting at West Valley City apartment complex

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 20-year-old man was shot Tuesday at a West Valley City apartment complex, and died of his injuries.

West Valley City police were notified at about 9 p.m. Tuesday that the Intermountain Medical Center, in Murray, had received the man, who died at the hospital.

“Investigators were able to determine that the victim was shot at the Redwoods Apartment Complex at 4000 S. Redwood Road,” a police statement says.

“It is believed at this time that the victim, who is from Ogden, had gone to the apartment complex to meet with someone.”

Others who waited in the vehicle for the victim told police he “had gotten out of the vehicle and when he came back, he was injured and collapsed. One of the people in the vehicle drove the victim to the hospital,” the WVCPD statement says.

Investigators are in the process of interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area, police say.

“We ask that anyone who saw or heard something potentially related to this shooting, or those who may have other information about this incident, please call 801-840-4000.”

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.