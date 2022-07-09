Halfway Hill Fire reaches 6.6K acres, Dry Creek Fire at 1.2K

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, July 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Halfway Hill Fire has reached 6,640 acres as of Saturday afternoon. The other Millard County wildfire, Dry Creek, stands at an estimated 1,200 acres.

Triple-digit temperatures Saturday, along with low humidity and winds, work against firefighters fighting the flames.

Halfway Hill Fire

“Red Flag Warning weather conditions are expected today,” Utah Fire info said in a tweet late Saturday morning about the Dry Creek Fire.

“It will be very hot (100 degrees), windy (25 with gusts 35 mph), and dry (RH down to 5%)!

“Besides protection of homes and communities, we are also trying to protect habitat for wildlife such as these guys.”

“Moderate fire growth was observed on the #HalfwayHillFire last night,” says a Saturday morning tweet from Utah Fire Info.

On Saturday afternoon, the agency issued an update:

#HalfwayHillFire is estimated at 6640 acres. Erratic wind gusts have grounded the fixed-wing air resources. Below is a video of a Type 1 helicopter dipping from “pumpkins” to suppress the flames. #kmyffsl pic.twitter.com/4iiF4NRle8 — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) July 9, 2022

1 of 4

Dry Creek Fire

The Dry Creek Fire, second in size at an estimated 1,200 acres, closed multiple roads to traffic in Saturday.

“Road and Area Closures for the Dry Creek Fire include Oak Creek, Dry Creek, and Fool Creek Roads,” says a Utah Fire Info statement issued Saturday morning.

1 of 3

Wildfire roundup

Active Utah wildfires on July 9, 2022. Image: Utah Fire Info/Gephardt DailyTotal Utah wildfires are listed, north to south, below:

North Bay Fire, Box Elder County: 0.5 acres. Cause unknown, started July 8.

Dry Creek Fire, Millard County: 1,200 acres. Cause unknown, started July 8.

Halfway Hill Fire, Millard County: 6,640 acres. Cause unknown, reported July 8.

Rower Mill Fire, Garfield County: 2 acres. Human caused, reported July 8.

Kanarraville, Iron County: 9.5 acres. Human caused, reported July 6.