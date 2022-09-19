Head-on crash in Uintah requires extrication, sends 1 to hospital with minor injuries

UINTAH, Utah, Sept. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries following a head-on collision Sunday afternoon in Uintah.

Several agencies responded to a two-vehicle crash on 6600 South just west of U.S. 89, according to a Facebook post from the Weber Fire District. At least one person had to be extricated from a vehicle.

“Extrication was handled quickly and effectively,” the post states.

The Ogden, South Ogden and Riverdale fire departments also responded to the crash, the post states. The Weber County Sheriff’s Office and Utah Highway Patrol also assisted.