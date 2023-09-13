Health officials warn of increase in crypto parasite cases

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Health officials are offering advice after a dramatic spike in cases from a common water-borne parasite.

Since June 304 Utahns have been infected with cryptosporidium (crypto), including 46 in just the past week, according to a Utah Department of Health and Human Services press release Tuesday.

The parasite thrives in the intestines of animals and humans and spreads through the feces of infected humans or animals.

Sickness can result from ingesting contaminated water or food, or after contact with infected people or animals.

As such the department has a list of recommendations, first being don’t go swimming if you have diarrhea and for two weeks after symptoms subside.

Also: Avoid swallowing water when in a water park, swimming pool, jacuzzi or any natural bodies of water.

Take young children on bathroom breaks or check diapers every 60 minutes while involved in water recreation.

Alcohol-based sanitizers aren’t effective against crypto. Use soap and water.

Symptoms usually begin about 2-10 days after infection and can last for 1-2 weeks.

The most common symptom is watery diarrhea.

Other symptoms include stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, fever, and weight loss.