Code Blue alert issued for 9 counties to help homeless during cold temps

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health and Human Services has announced a Code Blue alert for nine Utah counties triggered by temperatures forecast to dip to 15 degrees.
The alert is among the first issued under a state law that took affect this year allowing for the relaxing of entry standards at shelters and giving officials more leeway in identifying new locations to shield the homeless from the cold.
Wednesday’s alert began and 8 a.m. and was in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday, the DHHS announced online.
The nine counties affected are Box Elder, Cache, Carbon, Duchesne, Juab, Millard, Morgan, Summit and Uintah. More information in available on the department’s website.
The Ogden Police Department described its response to a Code Blue when Weber County was included in the 24-hour alerts Sunday and Monday:
“During extreme cold, people experiencing homelessness will be strongly encouraged to seek shelter. The Lantern House will coordinate with Ogden City to open additional space for this period. Lantern House will modify or suspend some restrictions.
“During a Code Blue, Ogden officers will watch for unsheltered individuals. When they encounter unsheltered individuals, they will remind them about safe sheltering. They will also transport them as needed and when practical and make sure they check in with Lantern House staff.”
The DHHS said Code Blues are issued when temperatures are expected to drop to 15 degrees for two hours or more during a 24-hour period. The following provisions apply when a Code Blue takes effect:
- A homeless shelter may expand the homeless shelter’s capacity limit by up to 35% to provide temporary shelter to any number of individuals experiencing homelessness, so long as the homeless shelter is in compliance with the applicable building code and fire code.
- A homeless shelter shall implement expedited intake procedures for individuals experiencing homelessness who request access to the homeless shelter.
- A homeless shelter may not deny temporary shelter to any individual experiencing homelessness who requests access to the homeless shelter for temporary shelter unless the homeless shelter is at the capacity limit or if the individual presents a danger to the homeless shelter’s staff or guests.
- Any indoor facility owned by a private organization, nonprofit organization, state government entity, or local government entity may be used to provide temporary shelter to individuals experiencing homelessness and is exempt from licensure requirements throughout the Code Blue alert and for seven days after the alert ends, so long as the facility is in compliance with building and fire codes.
- Homeless shelters, state and local government entities, and other organizations that provide services to individuals experiencing homelessness shall coordinate street outreach efforts to distribute to individuals experiencing homelessness any available resources for survival in cold weather, including clothing items and blankets.
- If no beds or other accommodations are available at any homeless shelters located within the affected county, a municipality may not enforce an ordinance that prohibits camping for the duration of the Code Blue alert and for two days after the alert ends.
- A state or local government entity, including a municipality, law enforcement agency, and local health department may not enforce an ordinance or policy to seize from individuals experiencing homelessness any personal items for survival in cold weather, including clothing, blankets, tents, sleeping bags, heaters, stoves, and generators.