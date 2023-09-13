West Valley Police seek Subway robbery suspects

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Sept. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help solving a robbery of a Subway at gunpoint in West Valley City.

The hold-up by two males came in the early morning hours of Aug. 31 at the sandwich shop at 5550 W 3500 S, according to a Tuesday post on social media by West Valley City PD. One is described as Hispanic, wearing a black hat with a white letter P and a black, short-sleeved shirt with the words “Los Angeles” and “California” in white lettering across the front.

The other is also described as Hispanic, wearing a gray sweatshirt with the words “Sec Ten Specialist” on the chest in small, white lettering and an American flag gaiter covering his face. He appears to have a buzz cut style haircut.

The pair left in a distinctive black Dodge Ram pickup with a bull bar in front and a hard tonneau cover over the truck bed.