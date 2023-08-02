On-ramp trailer fire in Summit County leaves one in critical condition

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Multiple agencies responded to a trailer fire on an I-80 on-ramp Tuesday that left one patient critically burned.

“When Firefighters and EMS arrived on scene, the trailer was fully engulfed and fire was spreading to the grass,” reads a Park City Fire District post Tuesday afternoon.

The burn victim transported by ambulance for a rendezvous at the UDOT location at Silver Creek Junction and transferred to an Airmed helicopter. The patient was flown to the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City while firefighters continued to battle the blaze.

North Summit Fire District crews were also on scene as a total of at least eight emergency ground vehicles responded to the 12:25 p.m. incident at mile marker 155 at the eastbound on-ramp.