Hiker dies in Arches National Park

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An elderly male died while hiking with his family in Arches National Park.

“On the afternoon of February 24, 2023, a 71-year-old male from Massachusetts was hiking in Arches National Park with his wife and son,” according to a 9 p.m. post on social media from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

“The individual was witnessed collapsing to the ground and becoming unresponsive.”

Despite the efforts of multiple emergency responders, including a medical helicopter, the sheriff said, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Response included Classic Air Medical, National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management and Grand County. “The deceased was transferred to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner.

“An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and Grand County,” the statement said

“No additional information is available at this time.”