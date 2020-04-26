Hiker finds body in City Creek Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A hiker found a body in City Creek Canyon Saturday night, officials said.

Salt Lake City Police Department Lt. Brett Olsen told Gephardt Daily the body was found several miles up the canyon, near the creek. The body was in a state of decay and appeared to have been there for some time.

The medical examiner responded to the scene, but at this time the identity and gender of the deceased person is not known and a cause of death is not clear.

City Creek Canyon is west of the Avenues area of Salt Lake City.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.