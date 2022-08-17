Hiker transported by medical helicopter following injury near Mantua Reservoir

MANTUA, Utah, Aug. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A hiker was injured near Mantua Reservoir and transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital Tuesday, according to the Brigham City Fire Department.

Crews responded at 11:50 a.m. to call for service at Mantua Reservoir, where “a female had been hiking the trails and became injured near the top of the hill,” the fire department posted on its Facebook page. The extent of the hiker’s injury was not disclosed.

“Ambulance and fire personnel arrived in the area, hiked to the injured female, and began to treat her for her wounds. Fire crews believed the best course of action would be to request a medical helicopter with hoisting capabilities to effectively remove the victim from the mountainous terrain.

“A Life Flight helicopter was requested and successfully performed an aerial hoist of the victim. Life Flight landed near the staging location, where they transferred the victim to a waiting ground ambulance,” the post states.

The Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office and Brigham City and Mantua police departments also responded to assist the injured hiker, according to the Facebook post.