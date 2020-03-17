Hill Air Force Base 388th Fighter Wing puts coronavirus guidelines in place

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah, March 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base has issued the following guidelines to members to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“These wing-wide steps, in combination with CDC guidelines can help isolate any eventual cases, decrease the chances of widespread sickness within the wing and the community, and preserve combat readiness,” said a news release from Hill Air Force Base. “If members are in doubt about any of the below steps, they should contact their supervisor for guidance.”
Members should anticipate that Department of Defense, Air Force, and local guidance will evolve.
The guidelines are:
- If you’re sick, don’t come to work. Call the TRICARE Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-TRICARE or the Utah COVID-19 Hotline at 1-888-374-8824.
- Observe a six-foot social distance from others whenever possible.
- Implement virtual meetings whenever possible.
- Liberal civilian telework is encouraged.
- All future Temporary Duty Assignments will be approved by the wing commander.
- Members currently on Temporary Duty Travel will follow the CDC travel guidelines before returning to work.
- All future leaves and Temporary Duty Travel will follow the current DOD and Air Force travel policy.
- When you’re healthy and asked to stay home, all members and families should remain within the local area, a two-hour-radius from Hill AFB, and avoid mass gatherings or crowded public areas.
- Physical fitness tests may be delayed for members that do not need them for deployment.