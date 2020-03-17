Police: Man booked into Iron County Jail after DUI, injury accident

CEDAR CITY, Utah, March 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been booked into the Iron County Jail after officials say he left the scene of an injury accident and drove recklessly, striking another vehicle.

David Jonathan Bean, who turned 43 on Friday, was booked into jail that night on suspicion of:

DUI with a passenger under 18 years of age, a class A misdemeanor

Failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving injury, a class A misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

“Officers were called to a personal injury accident which happened on Main Street in Cedar City,” Bean’s probable cause statement says.

“Officers arrived and found a gray Honda Civic had left the scene of the accident. Officers were able to get a license plate from witnesses and a description. The victims in the crash sustained minor injuries.

“Officers determined the suspect vehicle who left the scene of the accident was driving reckless North on Main St when it spun out of control and went onto on coming traffic backwards. The suspect vehicle then hit another vehicle driving south. The suspect vehicle waved at the victim and took off.”

Officers located the vehicle and were able to stop it in the Walmart parking lot, and made contact with the driver, identified as Bean.

“As soon as we made contact with David he smelled very strongly of alcohol. David had very slurred speech, slow in movements and poor balance. David was taken into custody. David could not answer if he would consent to any tests. All he would say was numbers, and mumbled.

“After getting a warrant for David’s blood, hospital staff drew his blood. He then was arrested and booked into Iron County Jail.”

Bean’s bail was set at $20,000.