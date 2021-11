HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah, Nov. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Hill Air Force Base is warning of delays getting in and out of the base due to a “security incident.”

It posted a brief message at on its Facebook page at 3:56 p.m. Monday.

“Currently, there is a security incident happening on base,” it says. “Expect delays at all gates to both inbound and outbound traffic.”

No additional details were supplied. Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.