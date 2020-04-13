Hill Air Force Base fighter wings night-flying this week

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah, April 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The active duty 388th and reserve 419th Fighter Wings will conduct local night-flying operations through Saturday of this week.

“Local residents will notice increased activity during the evening hours as pilots continue to sharpen their night-time combat flying skills,” said a news release from Hill Air Force Base.

Night operations are limited to what is required for airmen to remain proficient, the news release said. During this period, most flying is scheduled to be completed by 10 p.m., but may change based on a number of factors including weather, airspace availability and other support elements.

“The wings are required to train at night to maintain their combat readiness and all-weather capabilities,” the news release said. “Increased flying also provides a valuable opportunity to evaluate aircraft maintenance and operational agility.”

The 34th Fighter Squadron, one of the wing’s three squadrons, is currently deployed to the Middle East. The other two are continuing to fly here, ensuring they are ready to deploy when needed.

Hill AFB is home to 78 F-35A Lightning IIs. The 388th and Reserve 419th are the Air Force’s first combat-capable F-35A units, and fly and maintain the jet in a Total Force partnership, which capitalizes on the strength of both components, the news release said.