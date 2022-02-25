Hill Air Force Base jet fighters on patrol near Ukraine

POLAND, Feb. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Jet fighters from Hill Air Force Base are now policing the skies near Ukraine.

Last week, the 34th Fighter Squadron at Hill Air Force Base deployed to Spangdahlem Air Base, in Germany. On Thursday, airmen found themselves refueling over Germany’s neighbor, Poland, which shares an eastern border with Ukraine, currently under attack by troops from its own eastern neighbor, Russia.

“Here they are this week refueling over Poland,” says Thursday afternoon Facebook post from the 388th Fighter Wing.

“Several of our F-35A Lightning II’s are currently forward deployed from Spangdahlem Air Base to NATO’s eastern flank in order to support enhanced air policing missions,” the post says.

“These missions enhance NATO’s defensive posture and prove that we can provide our Air Force and allies with F-35 capabilities anywhere in the world at a moments notice.”

Gephardt Daily will share updates on the squadron as they are available.