Hogle Zoo welcomes Ja Raffe from Memphis Zoo

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Hogle Zoo has welcomed a young male giraffe to its African Savanna.

Ja Raffe is 1.5 years old, and stands nearly 10 feet tall.

“We can’t wait for him to meet our gals, Stephanie and Minka,” says a Zoo statement issued on Instagram.

“Both Stephanie and Minka were curious about their new roommate, peeking over the nearby fencing to gawk at this not-so-grown up giant (he still has a way to grow).”

Hogle Zoo‘s previous male giraffe, Riley, 18, died late last year.

Ja Raffe was named after NBA star “Ja” Morant, of the Memphis Grizzlies. Ja Raffe came to Utah from the Memphis Zoo.

“Ja Raffe will be in quarantine for the next 30 days or so, and we wish him a clean bill of health before he meets his new herd,” the Hogle Zoo post says.