Update: Body of 19-year-old man found after Elk Ridge house explosion in Utah County

ELK RIDGE, Utah, Sept. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of a missing man has been found inside the garage of an Elk Ridge home which was the site of an explosion Friday afternoon.

According to a social media post by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, “At about 4:15 PM a home on Elk Ridge Drive in Elk Ridge exploded and the cause is being investigated.”

“A 19-year-old man was just found deceased inside the garage of the home.”

The Elk Ridge Fire Department was dispatched to the scene of the blast and fire near 276 N. Elk Ridge Drive about 4:19 p.m., according to the fire department posting on social media.

Elk Ridge is a town of roughly 4,500 residents, located 15 miles south of Provo.

