Utah County Sheriff’s Office identifies victim of Elk Ridge explosion

ELK RIDGE, Utah, Sept. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the explosion victim killed Friday at his home in Utah County.

“The 19 year old man who died in the explosion at his home yesterday in Elk Ridge is Eric Ammon Cheney,” the office tweeted.

“The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, but Utah County Sheriff’s Office investigators believe it was an accident.”

Cheney’s body was found inside the garage of an Elk Ridge home. The explosion happened at about 4:15 p.m., according to a social media post by the Utah County Sheriff‘s Office.

The Elk Ridge Fire Department was dispatched to the scene of the blast and fire near 276 N. Elk Ridge Drive about 4:19 p.m., according to the fire department post on social media.

A GoFundMe account has been created stating funds raised will help with funeral costs and repairs caused by the explosion. As in every case, Gephardt Daily cannot guarantee funds raised will be used as stated. To check out the account for yourself, click here.

“I’m a family friend of the Cheneys,” the account says, in part. “Eric spent many afternoons with my brothers while I was growing up and was basically an honorary member of my family for years.

“Eric was unfortunately killed in an accidental explosion at his home on September 22, 2023. This not only caused his death, but caused damage to the Cheney’s home and vehicles. He was an amazing person, a light to all who knew him, and truly a joy to be around. He made us laugh, and was an amazing friend.

“I’m raising money for his family, funeral expenses and repairs that will probably need to be made to their home. Anything helps, thanks.”

Elk Ridge is a town of roughly 4,500 residents.

Gephardt Daily will update the developing story as more information becomes available.