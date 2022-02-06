Home heavily damaged in Salt Lake City fire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City firefighters battled a morning house fire near 1600 W. Indiana Ave. and 850 South Sunday.

The blaze was first reported around 8 a.m.

Fire crews responding to the scene reported seeing a smoke header from miles away.

When first responders arrived they found the home engulfed in smoke and flames.

Although the house was heavily damaged those inside reportedly made it out without injury.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.