Homeless census set in Utah and nationally, volunteer help sought

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 18, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Office of Homeless Services and multiple agencies seek volunteer help for the nationwide Point-in-Time homeless census of Jan. 25-27.

The count is meant to provide a snapshot of the unsheltered population the night of Jan. 24.

Local communities across Utah need the help of volunteers to survey people early in the mornings on Jan. 25, 26 and 27 to find out where they slept on the night of Jan. 24, officials said, providing an in-depth look at homelessness statewide.

“Our goal is to get the most accurate count possible, and we rely heavily on the support of our volunteers across the state,” said Wayne Niederhauser, State Homeless Coordinator. “Through the dedication of volunteers, we can effectively assess the extent of homelessness among Utahns statewide.”

“In my administration’s homelessness update to the Salt Lake City Council this week, we reiterated our partners’ need for volunteers for the annual Point in Time Count happening January 25-27,” Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenall said. “If you’re able, sign up at Salt Lake Valley Coalition to End Homelessness website: https://bit.ly/3LdHroK”

The purpose of the Point-in-Time count (PIT) is to gain a deeper understanding of how many individuals and families in Utah are experiencing unsheltered homelessness, which includes living on the streets or in cars, RVs, or other places not meant for human habitation.

For more information on assisting and where to sign up: https://endutahhomelessness.org/point-in-time-count

The PIT data is shared with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. HUD said the 2023 Point-in-Time effort counted more than 650,000 homeless individuals nationwide on a single night in January 2023.

The 2023 PIT for Utah counted 3,687 homeless in the one-day snapshot, according to the Utah Office of Homeless Services. For 2022 the tally was 3,556, 3,567 in 2021, 3,131 in 2020 and 2,798 for 2019.

The information gathered will help policymakers set benchmarks to measure progress toward ending homelessness, officials said, and help plan services and programs to appropriately address local needs.

Volunteers are needed in all areas of the state to work in teams to seek out and interview those who are unsheltered. Virtual training will be held in advance.

Training sessions will cover the use of the survey app, best practices for approaching and interviewing those experiencing homelessness, youth homelessness, racial equity in PIT, a trauma-informed approach to PIT, and other necessary info to prepare volunteers for a successful experience.

On the mornings of Thursday, Friday and Saturday (Jan. 25-27), volunteer teams will thoroughly explore an assigned geographic area to connect with those experiencing homelessness. Volunteers may sign up for one day, but are strongly encouraged to participate for all three days if possible.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on Dec. 15, 2023 released its 2023 Annual Homeless Assessment Report: Part 1: Point-in-Time Estimates, including that year’s PIT count. The report found more than 650,000 people were experiencing homelessness on a single night in January 2023, a 12% increase from 2022.