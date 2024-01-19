Police seek help with car theft case in Utah County

VINEYARD, Utah, Jan. 18, 2024 — Police are asking for the public’s help with new leads on a 6-week-old car theft that remains unsolved.
“On 12/8/23, about 5:30 a.m. a man and woman, we believe working together, entered the Maverik at Center & Geneva in Vineyard,” reads the Utah County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday night press release, with photos.
“The woman walked out and we believe she stole a 2013 Hyundai Elantra. If you recognize either of them, please call Detective Holm at (801)851-4010.” General # for the sheriff’s office is (801) 851-4000.