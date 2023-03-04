Homicide charge filed in the case of Dylan Rounds, missing since May of last year

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, March 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Homicide charges have been filed in the disappearance of 19-year-old Dylan Rounds.

Friday the Box Elder County Attorney’s Office filed charges of aggravated murder and abuse or desecration of a corpse against James Brenner “for the murder of Dylan Rounds and the disposal of his body,” according to a press release from the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office. Aggravated murder carries the death penalty.

The charges follow a 9-month investigation lead by the Sheriff’s Office, which included the FBI and multiple police and search agencies in Weber and Davis counties as well as Idaho and Nevada.

“The evidence supports that James Brenner is the only suspect,” the release said. “Although the remains of Dylan Rounds have yet to be located, we are hopeful that they will be found in the future.”

Rounds was living on and working a farm in Lucin, in remote western Box Elder County near the Nevada state line, when he was reported missing by family on May 30, 2022, their last contact with him two days earlier.

Brenner, now 59, was arrested in July during the Rounds’ investigation on unrelated weapons violations for owning guns, which is banned with previous felony convictions. He was “squatting” in a trailer on property within five miles of Rounds’ farm and had contact with him, according to court documents. Brenner has a rap sheet that includes malicious wounding, malicious shooting, and multiple convictions of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

At that time Sheriff’s Office and the FBI in a joint press release named Brenner a suspect in the Rounds case. He’s since been held in the Weber County Jail on the federal weapons charges.