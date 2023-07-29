Hooper fire doused by five fire departments

HOOPER, Utah, July 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Five fire departments descended on a Hooper house fire Friday afternoon.

The blaze was apparently quickly controlled with the show of force, according to the Weber Fire District: “Crews worked swiftly and aggressively to gain control over the fire,” the district said in a statement online at approximately 4:45 p.m.

Agencies responding along with the Weber district firefighters included Roy City Fire, Hill Air Force Little Mountain Fire, Riverdale City Fire, Ogden City Fire and the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, crews were met with heavy smoke and flames emanating from the roof of a two-story single-family home.

“Fortunately, all homeowners and pets were able to evacuate safely and unharmed. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by Weber Fire District’s Fire Marshal’s Office.

“We extend our gratitude to our mutual aid partners and Weber Area 911 Dispatchers for their noteworthy teamwork, and our thoughts go out to the residents during this trying time.”