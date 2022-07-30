Friday night crowd flees HuHot kitchen fire, Sandy restaurant suffers 75K in damages

SANDY, Utah, July 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Patrons of a Sandy restaurant escaped injury Friday night, when a fire broke out and consumed the kitchen.

Possibly a hundred or more diners were on hand for the blaze, which started just after 7 p.m., in the HuHot Mongolian Grill, 10835 S. State St., Sandy Fire Department Capt. Clint Stokes said. “It could have been that many as there’s about 40 tables.”

Apparently, he said, some food caught fire first, then flames quickly took over the grill, then the entire kitchen.

Employees tried to put the fire out with in-house fire extinguishers, but with no luck.

“We were able to get some firefighters in there with a hose right away,” Stokes said. “We got there fast and we got water on it pretty quickly. We take pride in that.”

The fire was under control within 10 minutes, he said, but damage to the kitchen and smoke damage throughout could put a total loss figure as high as $75,000. There were no injuries.

In all, 25 firefighters responded, including units from the Unified Fire Authority and South Jordan.