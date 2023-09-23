Humane Society celebrates rabbits with Saturday adoption event

MURRAY, Utah, Sept. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Humane Society of Utah is celebrating rabbits, an often overlooked pet, with an adoption event today, Sept. 23.

“Rabbits are the third most surrendered and adopted companion animal at HSU,” said Juli Ulvestad, Pet Resource Center Director at the Humane Society of Utah.

“Often overlooked as pets, rabbits are known for their endearing personalities and affectionate nature. We urge the community to consider adopting a rabbit and provide a loving home to one of these adorable animals.”

Sept. 23 is National Rabbit Day, and the HSU is celebrating by waiving adoption fees and providing care information.

Photo Humane Society of Utah

All adoptable rabbits from HSU come spayed/neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and with a “goody bag,” while supply lasts, to ease the transition to their new homes.

The Humane Society of Utah is at 4242 S. 300 West, Murray.