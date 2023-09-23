Road-rage shooter pleads guilty to 2022 homicide in Sandy

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Rodrigo Andres Monroy has pleaded guilty to reduced charges in the 2022 shooting death of Christopher Mortensen after a road rage incident.

Monroy, 33, had originally been held on suspicion of murder, a first-degree felony, and felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.

On Friday, Monroy pleaded guilty to second-degree felony manslaughter, in the case. He faces 1 to 15 years in prison.

The exchange happened on Oct. 26 of last year when the men were driving on Interstate 15, and Monroy “brake checked” Mortensen. The men exited the highway near 10640 S. Holiday Park Drive, and Mortensen, 42, approached Monroy’s truck and hit it with his hands, according to court documents.

Monroy then pulled a gun, and the men struggled for the weapon until Mortensen backed away, showing his hands were empty, and said “no,” according to testimony.

Monroy shot him once, through the heart, an autopsy would find. Mortensen, a married father of four, died at the scene.