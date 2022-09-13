SLCPD: Suspect arrested on aggravated assault, drug charges after reversing truck into police car

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 54-year-old man was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail after police say he reversed his truck into the patrol car of an on-duty officer of the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Jeffrey Asher Doan has been booked on suspicion of:

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Open container/drinking alcohol in a vehicle, a class C misdemeanor

A probable cause statement was filed by the same SLCPD officer whose patrol car was struck.

“AP (arrested person) was traveling east on 400 S. in front of my patrol vehicle,” the officer’s statement says. “At a green light, the AP came to an abrupt stop, and I stopped approximately 20 feet behind his vehicle.

“The vehicle remained stopped for a short period of time, and I honked at the vehicle in an attempt to get the AP to continue driving with normal traffic.

“The AP then put his truck into reverse, and quickly accelerated his vehicle into mine.”

After the collision, the suspect pulled forward about 20 feet, the officer’s statement says.

“The AP then jumped out of the vehicle hastily. On a search incident to arrest, the AP had a can full of white crystal-like substances in his pocket. The substance was field tested and showed positive for methamphetamine.”

Inside Doan’s truck, officers found two clear pipes with a white burned substance inside. Also located was a small bag that contained a green leafy substance that appeared to be marijuana, the probable cause statement says.

“In the front passenger seat in an open backpack, two open bottles of whisky were located as well,” the affidavit says.

A statement issued by the public relations department of the SLCPD says the officer was not hurt in the collision, which happened on 400 South near 200 West.

“It is unclear of Doan’s motives, including whether he was trying to ambush the officer,” that statement says.

Additional officers were summoned to take Doan into custody, the police statement says, and the Salt Lake City Fire Department responded to do an injury check on Doan and the officer. The officer’s patrol car was towed from the scene.

Doan was ordered held without bail, court documents show.