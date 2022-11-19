I-80 crash sends driver to hospital by medical chopper

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 80 near Echo Reservoir Friday sent the driver to the hospital.

The woman, her truck’s single occupant, was air-lifted by a medical helicopter from the 1 p.m. crash scene at mile marker 160, said Sgt. Chris Bishop, a Utah Highway Patrol public information officer.

Bishop later reported the woman’s condition was upgraded to stable by Friday evening.

Her vehicle was towed from the scene, he said, likely a total loss.

The incident has mistakenly reported as the result of a collision with the woman’s truck and a semi-truck, Bishop said.

Initial reports to dispatchers proved incorrect, he said. ‘It was a single-vehicle rollover.”

Additional detail were not immediately available.