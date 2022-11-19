UHP: Driver stopped for alleged DUI while driving 121 mph in Cache County

WELLSVILLE, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper stopped a speeder near Wellsville going nearly double the speed limit with a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit.

The stop happened at 12:02 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 89-91 in Cache County.

“Early this morning, our trooper stopped a vehicle traveling 121 mph through a curved road,” says a social media post by the Utah Highway Patrol.

“During the stop, the trooper could smell the odor of alcohol and began a DUI investigation. The driver of the vehicle was 4x the legal limit of .05!

“As we head into the holiday season of celebrations please arrange for sober rides! Driving while impaired impacts more than just you.”

The UHP also urged drivers to slow down.

“Ice will soon be on the road and we want everyone to get home safe.”