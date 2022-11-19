Utah Highway Patrol ask motorists to stop hitting troopers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — It’s a different world standing on the shoulder of a major interstate these days, one most of us haven’t experienced, except for m aybe back in college days, driving used cars prone to breaking down on a freeway. But today, with increased speeds and traffic volumes, literally thousands of vehicles barreling along at 80 mph, it’s become a dangerous slice of life.

Illustrated by Utah Highway Patrol statistics released for Crash Responder Safety Week: The past three years nationwide counts 155 interstate crash responders — officers, EMTs, tow-truck drivers, etc. — killed by motorists plowing into an emergency scene. The number is 41 nationally so far this year, according to UHP’s public information officers.

Chief PIO Cameron Rhoden notes in Utah the numbers are 23 Troopers or their vehicles hit by the side of the road last year as they attended a crash scene or other incident. So far this year the figure is 12 Troopers, luckily no fatalities in either year.

As the UHP was posting daily reminders, active on social media, about upcoming Crash Responder Safety

Week, Wednesday morning just before a press conference in Murray on the subject, another roadside crash came.

A UDOT Incident Management Team truck was hit on I-15 near Spanish Fork while parked on the shoulder for a roadside debris detail. Injuries were minor but it just illustrated the point for later in the day when Gov. Spencer Cox signed a proclamation declaring Crash Responder Safety Week.

“Every year, far too many of our roadside heroes are struck and killed while working to clear traffic scenes,” the UHP had posted Tuesday, quoting the national fatality figures listed above. “These deaths are totally preventable if we all do our part to make these incidents safe.

“Every state in the U.S. has some type of ‘Move Over Law,’ but still, there are too many motorists that are either unaware of the law or ignore it.”

The law is simple, in passing an emergency scene get out of the adjacent lane, or if unable to do so, at least slow down, UHP explained. “To protect those who have to get out of their vehicles on a freeway.”