Idaho plane crash killed Oregon couple, Franklin County Sheriff says

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho, Sept. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Franklin County Sheriff’s officials have released more information on a fatal plane crash Wednesday east of Preston, Idaho.

“The victims have been identified as husband and wife and are from Oregon,” says the latest statement, which adds that victims names have not been released pending notification of all family members.

“They were in the process of going on several cross country flights,” the sheriff’s statement says. “At the time of the crash they were en route from Boise, Idaho to Rock Springs, Wyoming. We still have a recovery team on scene. Appropriate investigators are en route here and are expected to be on scene today.”

FCSO statements issued Wednesday said officials were first alerted to a possible crash at 10:50 a.m. that day. The crash was said to be near the Franklin County and Bear Lake County lines. A late afternoon update said the plane had been found in Franklin County, with the pilot and passenger deceased.

A social media post from the National Transportation Safety Board indicates the plane was a Vans RV-6A. The Vans RV-6A is a single-engine, two-seat aircraft, home-built from a kit.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office expressed its condolences to the couple’s survivors.

“We again express our heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of the victims. We also continue to offer thoughts and prayers for the safety of our vigilant first responders. Thank you.”