Illegal street racing leads to deadly crash in Salt Lake City, police say

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) – A man was killed early Sunday morning after a crash involving illegal street racing in Salt Lake City.

According to police, two cars were racing eastbound on 900 South near 3000 West when a third car attempted a U-turn in front of the oncoming racers causing a multi-car crash.

Police say the 25-year-old driver of the car attempting the turn was critically injured. He was rushed to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray but could not be saved.

The 19-year-old male driver of car who hit him stayed at the scene of the crash, police said, where he was treated for minor injuries.

The area where the crash happened has been a hotbed of illegal street racing and criminal activity for the past year.

In August, a 15-year-old boy was shot attending a race about one block away from Sunday morning’s crash happened.

Salt Lake City PD has vowed to crack down on illegal racing.