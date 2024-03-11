Inmate dies following ‘medical event’ at Uintah County Jail

VERNAL, Utah, March 11, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — An inmate at the Uintah County Jail died from a medical issue Monday morning.

A state inmate at the jail “suffered a medical event while eating breakfast” about 6:40 a.m., according to a news release from the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office.

“Staff responded quickly and rendered aid until ambulance crews arrived and transported the individual to a local hospital where he passed away,” the release says.

The man’s death remains under investigation, but foul play is not suspected, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Our condolences go out to the family of the deceased,” the release says.