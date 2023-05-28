Search for possible downed plane continues in Daggett County

DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah, May 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The search is continuing Sunday for a possible crashed airplane in Daggett County.

“The initial report was intercepted on a handheld radio in Vernal and confirmed by a commercial airline flying over the area. There have been no reports of any aircraft not returning to local airports,” says a social media post issued Sunday by the Daggett County Sheriff‘s Office.

At latest report, no evidence of a crash site has been reported.

The search began Saturday, according to a 9:55 p.m. social media post from the DCSO.

“We have received a report of a possible airplane crash in the area of Bowden Draw in Daggett County. Deputies, Search and Rescue, and Classic Air are in the area beginning a search.”

Sunday’s 11:16 a.m. update says the Uintah County Sheriff‘s Office and Search and Rescue have joined the investigation.

“Search crews are in the Bowden Draw area of Daggett County. The Department of Public Safety helicopter and Civil Air Patrol will also assist throughout the day. At the present time, we have no confirmation of occupants or injuries.”