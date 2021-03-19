Intermountain Healthcare’s mask guidelines will continue when statewide mandate lifts

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Mask guidelines for Intermountain Healthcare caregivers, patients, and visitors at hospitals and facilities will remain in place after Utah’s statewide mask mandate expires on April 10, officials said Friday.

“In a year unlike any we’ve ever experienced, caregivers have been extraordinary in keeping each other and our patients safe by following PPE guidelines, and we need to continue to do so,” said Eddie Stenehjem, MD, Intermountain Healthcare infectious diseases physician, who provided an update via Facebook Friday morning which can be seen above.

Intermountain caregivers working in patient-facing areas or with visitors will continue to follow all PPE guidelines and wear a procedure mask and eye protection, according to a news release. Intermountain caregivers in non-patient-facing areas, patients and visitors should continue to wear cloth face coverings. Masking will continue to be required within all Intermountain hospitals and facilities.

“Our guidelines have worked and it’s important to continue our focus on patient and caregiver safety,” said Stenehjem.

The risk of transmission of COVID-19 variants remains a concern, especially with movement between counties and states, the news release said.

“Masks and face coverings are most effective when used in combination with physical distancing and frequent hand hygiene,” added Dr. Stenehjem.

Other topics covered as part of the weekly Intermountain community COVID update are: