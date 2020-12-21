Investigation underway after shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An investigation is underway after a shooting in Salt Lake City in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident occurred in the area of 624 S. Brampton Way at approximately 3:40 a.m., according to a watch log from Salt Lake City Police Department.

“There were multiple reports of a loud fight involving a gun and possible shots fired,” the watch log said. “Officers arrived on scene and located a male adult with a puncture wound to his upper body. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

The victim and witnesses pointed out the suspect, the watch log said. The suspect stated that he was being assaulted by three men and defended himself with a knife. Witnesses stated they saw one of the males with a handgun.

Detectives are handling the investigation, which is ongoing.