Iron County crews rescue couple who spent night in car stuck in snow drift

BRIAN HEAD, Utah, Jan. 8, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Search and rescue crews assisted a Texas couple who spent Sunday night in their vehicle after getting stuck in a snow drift in Iron County.

The vacationing couple had visited Bryce Canyon and were on their way back to Brian Head when their rental vehicle got stuck in a snow drift on state Route 143, Iron County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue stated on social media Monday.

Search and rescue crews responded a little before 9 p.m. and dispatched four snowmobiles and one tracked ATV, the post says.

Because some of the snow drifts were 5 feet to 8 feet tall, the tracked ATV could not reach them, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The snowmobiles reached the stranded individuals and confirmed they were warm and had enough fuel in the rental car to keep them warm and dry while we dispatched the Snow Cat,” the post says.

“The team members on snowmobiles stayed with the individuals until the Snow Cat arrived. The Snow Cat was used to safely transport the individuals back to the place that they were staying in Brian Head.”

Strong winds limited rescue crews’ visibility to about 10 feet, the post says. The rescue concluded at 4:14 a.m. Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The temperature was below 5 degrees, and the wind was blowing 20-35 mph! With the wind chill, it was very cold,” the post says.

“We want to remind everyone of the importance to have enough supplies, coats, water, and fuel for the vehicle when venturing out during the winter months, especially when you travel into the high country. Another reminder is to never separate from the vehicle or other members of their party. These people did all of that and returned home safe.”